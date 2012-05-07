Accelerating Innovation With Human Chemistry

As someone with a particular interest in building tough, resilient brands of the future, I’m always curious how big companies keep their innovation, well, innovative.

After all, innovation tends to thrive in open, collaborative

environments where failure is welcomed and old ideas can be jettisoned. This is not the environment that you usually find in your typical multinational.

Volker Schaedler is head of innovation and technology for BASF North America, the U.S. division of the largest company in the world. He will be giving the keynote at the Sustainable Brands conference this year. What could the chemistry giant possibly have to say about innovation and sustainability?

Turns out, the chemistry Schaedler wants to talk about is not of the molecular sort.

Schaedler is a chemist who never lost his passion. “I still love the new, unexpected results that can come from blending two seemingly ordinary elements together. It’s what makes chemistry magic.”

But he is quick to point out the time of just creating new molecules had passed at BASF. Instead, the company’s focus has shifted to integrating their molecules into smart solutions and bigger systems.

For instance, BASF and Daimler partnered on the Smart Car “Smart forvision” project that led to–among other things–heat-reflecting paints that reduced the need for air conditioning, transparent solar panel materials for the roof, and all-plastic composite wheels.