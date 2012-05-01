A Simple Solution For Making Dumb Radiators Part Of A Smart Home

If you’ve ever lived in New York or any other big city, you know the dilemma: Your landlord has to heat a whole building with one thermostat, so he or she just jacks up the heat. On a cold February day, you’re forced to open your windows to regulate the temperature.

In total, about 10% of buildings in cities around the U.S. face this problem. They are warmed by steam heating that circulates through a system of pipes in a building from the boiler. This dated system, though effective, has its drawbacks: Each part of a building may lose and store heat differently, but there’s just a single control for the plumbing as a whole.

To solve this problem, Marshall Cox, a graduate student in electrical engineering at Columbia University, created Radiator Labs, with the goal of “modernizing steam heat.” Cox and the Radiator Labs startups solution to the problem won $200,000 as the grand winner of the MIT Clean Energy Prize yesterday, beating out 14 other clean energy startups.

“I started this company because I was living in an apartment that had unbelievably bad heat,” Cox said. “It was hot and cold, hot and cold. I was complaining every day.”

Aside from making its better-insulated residents uncomfortably warm, steam heat is wasteful. Cox estimates that 2.2 million apartments in Manhattan waste energy worth $700 million annually.

Gutting a building to change its heat system is difficult and costly. But to save energy and better control heating, Cox designed an insulating setup for individual radiators. Cox’s invention fits over a radiator like a tea cosy: “It just goes over the radiator. That’s it.”

When a room is cold and needs heat, a fan inside the cover automatically turns on, blowing heat into the apartment. A temperature monitor on the cover senses when the room gets toasty and the fan is turned off, keeping the heat within the radiator and piping. The on/off data from all the apartments in a building is sent to a central node (perhaps in the boiler room), to influence how the heat is generated. Apartment owners can view and control their temperature profile online too, and writing an app to turn it on and off from a smartphone shouldn’t be too hard, says Cox.