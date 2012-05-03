Unreasonables, Episode 9: Building A World Where No Girl Is Left Behind

Growing up in Pakistan, Saba Gul felt that women there suffered horrible injustices. She started her company, Bliss , in order to give women from her home country a path toward ending those injustices. The key, says Gul, is education.

But many young girls in Pakistan don’t or can’t make time for school. So Bliss gives them an economic incentive: Attend school, and Bliss will provide free training in sewing and needle work. The girls then get paid to make handbags, which Bliss markets and sells. The students receive dual educations: in school and as young entrepreneurs.

