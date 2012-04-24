4 Consumer-Focused Revolutions That Will Change Health Care

Health care is broken. Insurance is hard to access, and expensive. What you pay often has little to do with the care quality you receive. Physicians are pressed for time, when you can see them. And the relationships between patient and doctor, and employer, and health insurer often seem to have broken down completely.

By 2000, 64% of Americans received health insurance through their employer. It wasn’t always this way. In 1943, the War Labor Board determined that health insurance benefits would be excluded from wage and price controls in key jobs like manufacturing. With much of the qualified labor off at war, and employers unable to raise wages, they resorted to offering non-wage perks (like health insurance) to attract and retain talent. The Kaiser Shipyards developed a system to care for their workforce. After the war, they opened their plan (today’s Kaiser Permanente) to other Northern California employers. By 1954, the tax exclusion was codified in law (PDF), solidifying the once-temporary link between employment status and health coverage.

Today, medical spending accounts for almost 18 cents of every dollar produced in our economy, the highest rate in the world. Americans pay 40% more than the country in second place on that list, and almost double what is spent in the U.K., but our outcomes are not substantially better. As more people confront the prospect of paying more for care out of pocket with reduced or non-existent benefit packages, it becomes increasingly important to understand, and to receive, what we pay for.

Even if you have coverage, and you can afford the care, it’s likely that your doctor visit will only be about 20 minutes long. And while the shipbuilders at Kaiser probably developed a rapport with their doctor, the average college grad, staying in his or her first job less than 24 months, is unlikely to build a long-lasting relationship with one. Traditional relationships are breaking down between patients and their doctors.

But not all is lost. This very environment–fragmented, cost-pressured–is producing the innovative products and consumer-facing services which provide hope for the future.

The shift away from employer-sponsored health coverage is already beginning. If and when the health reform bill is fully implemented, millions of people are expected to have access to health coverage for the first time. And, if you believe the rhetoric, 20 million Americans will lose their employer-sponsored care at that time. The employer-sponsored market is shrinking, and a growing percentage of people will be buying insurance directly. The major insurers have already anticipated this shift: They are gearing up for a world where they market their products directly to consumers, through health insurance exchanges. On a recent trip to PIttsburgh, where the headquarters of regional insurer UPMC dominates the corporate skyline, I was surprised to see billboards aimed not at benefits managers, but at soccer moms. The advertisements, directed at consumers, touted new individual health plans. And the CEO of Aetna gave a keynote at SXSW to tout his company’s commitment to people and products focused on consumers, in an area he calls “strategic diversification.”

With the health plans preparing to sell their coverage directly to individuals, they’re starting to think like consumer marketers.

With the health plans preparing to sell their coverage directly to individuals, they’re starting to think like consumer marketers. Instead of focusing just on what happens when a member has an extraordinary diagnosis (and extraordinary cost), insurers are beginning to ask about what happens between billable moments, and between incidents of clinical care. When customer acquisition costs are high–as with a mobile carrier, or any subscription business–the key business success metric becomes customer retention rate. Unlike the mobile carriers, health insurers bear financial risk, so they’re even more motivated to keep around their healthy members, the ones who don’t anticipate using high-cost services and who are more likely to shop around based on features. The new plans clearly have incentive to optimize not just for cost, but for member experience.