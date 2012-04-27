The Business Of Business Ecology

We like to believe that the challenges we face–climate destabilization, natural resource depletion, waste accumulation–are unique to the human species. But nature was here first, providing a catalog of nontoxic materials, a playbook of clean manufacturing techniques, and ultimately a model for sustainable systems from its 3.8 billion years of R&D. Here are some inspiring solutions to our thorniest technological and systemic sustainability challenges through the idea of business ecology, the idea that businesses are part of the ecosystem and can only be sustainable by acting like a functioning part of nature.

Dr. Kaichang Li was exploring the Oregon coast when he noticed how blue mussels adhere to rocks amid harsh conditions, using a strong natural “glue” that is obviously nontoxic. Back in the lab, Dr. Li found that he could synthesize a strong, waterproof, biodegradable adhesive from soy protein that simulates this natural glue.

Columbia Forest Products set out to replace traditional urea formaldehyde (UF)-based adhesives using Dr. Li’s new glue, and thus was born PureBond. PureBond helped Columbia use its hardwood plywood panels to compete with low-quality foreign imports and to lead the industry in adopting the UF-free standards championed by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) soon after PureBond’s release.

Columbia’s employees much prefer working with PureBond than the UF glue. “Our mills went from making your eyes burn to making you hungry, because it smelled like a bakery,” says Elizabeth Whalen, who served as Columbia’s Director of Corporate Sustainability during the project. “The development and commercialization of PureBond altered the course of an entire industry for the good of human health,” she added.

The PureBond story is one of a biomimetic product success, but also highlights biomimicry’s future. Columbia redesigned the product system, from their regionally sourced soy protein to the compostability of PureBond cabinets. Taking natural inspiration for a product or technology is a great start, but mimicking the organism’s role in its ecosystem is the ultimate path to industrial sustainability.

Preserve, which makes household goods from recycled plastic, was founded on this principle of business ecology. Preserve depends on a supply of recycled materials, so it works with its business ecosystem to encourage recycling. One of these is a mail-back return program for its iconic toothbrush.

While industry applauded a 3% to 5% return rate for the toothbrush, Preserve saw that as only a first step. Its designers designed a package that doubled as a mailing envelope, increasing the return rate to over 20%. Preserve regrinds the returned brushes into plastic lumber and rain barrels and is experimenting with a “cradle to cradle” (that is, a toothbrush-to-toothbrush) process. Preserve also partners with Whole Foods and RecycleBank on a program called Gimme 5 that encourages consumer recycling of #5 plastic.