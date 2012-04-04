We Need A New Word For Service

To help more people take the leap from good intentions to action, we need better words for what we do. “Service,” “volunteerism,” “civic engagement”–even “nonprofit” and “social entrepreneurship”–are all weak substitutes for the action-oriented verbs that people actually use to describe how they work together and help one another.

Outside of the military, who goes to a dinner party and asks people where they “serve”? Only we, the organizations and foundations that make up the “service industrial complex” talk this way. People want to build, coach, teach, help, and if we want to engage them, we have to talk like them.

This problem runs deep. The software industry has a name. It’s not called the “non-hardware” industry. But we work for “nonprofits” and we want people to “volunteer” and support this “non” thing we do.

Talk about “service” or “volunteerism” and people’s eyes will glaze over very quickly.

At Idealist.org, we are the only nonprofit in our office building in New York, and it’s always fascinating to start talking to “normal” people in the elevator and explain what we do here. Talk about “service” or “volunteerism” and their eyes will glaze over very quickly. And when the local news reports that a criminal has been sentenced to 100 hours of “community service” the whole thing doesn’t sound very appealing.

Yes, according to some studies, 25% of Americans volunteer in some way. But if we want to engage the rest, and engage them more deeply and meaningfully, we have to try to use better words.

What would work better? Kaboom! invites people to build playgrounds. Do Something, well, does things, using language that teens use. The Sierra Club invites people to explore, enjoy, and protect the planet. These are the kinds of words that can move people and get them to act. The internal jargon of grant proposals and white papers won’t do it.

When asked, most people are happy to help, pitch in, lend a hand. But do they want to ‘serve’? I am not so sure.

When asked, most people are happy to help, pitch in, lend a hand. And given the opportunity, they will step up to build and fix and change things. But do they want to “serve?” I am not so sure.