Product Placement, With A Wholesome Twist

Next time a character in your favorite TV show takes a bite from a granola bar, or an organic bacon sandwich, think of this: The product may have been “placed” there as part of a marketing campaign.

At least that’s the hope of a new firm that launched this week. Maryland and New York-based Green Product Placement is the brainchild of two friends who want to use marketing’s dark arts to sell “good products.”

We’re using the evil powers of product placement for good.

“Product placement works on this weird sub-conscious level. When you see brand a lot, you start to recognize it,” says co-founder Beth Bell, who has worked on films like Runaway Bride and Twelve Monkeys. “We’re using the evil powers of product placement for good. We like to call it ‘positive placement.'”

Bell and co-founder Lisa Dietrich have already placed products in pilots for HBO’s Veep, Showcase Canada’s King, and are about to work with other shows, including Enlightened and Suits.

GPP’s 15 clients include Applegate Farms (cheeses, lunch meats), Sloop Betty Vodka, and green-cleaning products company Berkley Green.

Other product placement agencies don’t have any sort of ethos to say ‘these are the only types of brands we’re going to promote.’

Bell says companies want to work with GPP because of its commitment to promote only green or ethical lines. “Other product placement agencies are out to place a brand and make a buck. They don’t have any sort of ethos to say ‘these are the only types of brands we’re going to promote,'” she says.

In time, GPP hopes to share some of its earnings with charity, something Bell says traditional agencies never do.