Unreasonables, Episode 2: Dispelling InVenture’s Assumptions

Last time on The Unreasonables , we met Shivani Siroya, the CEO of InVenture , a company that provides microfinance to the smallest of businesses in the developing world. In this video, watch as Siroya attends the Unreasonable Institute , where InVenture gets put through the ringer by successful social entrepreneurs and investors, including Co.Exist contributor Jigar Shah .

The questions Siroya faces force her to be willing to let InVenture adapt and change in response to her time at the Institute, but also leave her venture stronger than when she began. As she says: “If you can let people in on the fact that you’re really learning as you go, you’re almost shown as a better entrepreneur. You’re showing someone that you’re a nimble organization that’s going to be flexible and adjustable to any challenges you’re facing.”

