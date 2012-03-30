advertisement
Studies Show That Colony Collapse Disorder Is Partially Caused By Pesticides

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

We’ve written about it many times, and now two new studies are confirming it: neonicotinoid insecticides, some of the most commonly used crop pesticides, can hurt bumblebees and honeybees (the bees that pollinate some of your favorite foods) even at low doses. There are many factors behind Colony Collapse Disorder, but neonicotinoids are increasingly looking like a big part of the problem.

