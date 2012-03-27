3 Rules For Building A Collaborative Consumption Business

Five years ago, I was sitting in a college lecture when I heard a frustrating stat: 80% of seats in cars are unoccupied during travel. Even today, the U.S. sees 2.3 billion long-distance car trips a year running at only 20% efficiency.

This piece is part of a Collaborative Fund-curated series on creativity and values written by thought leaders in the for-profit, for-good business space.

Filling those seats has enormous potential to improve the economy, the environment, and our overall well-being. Though we’re just starting to understand the macro effects of this single-occupancy lifestyle, many startups have gained traction attempting to solve U.S. transportation’s myriad flaws. The alternative to innovating is bleak: Traffic leads to 16 million hours of lost productivity in this country every day, which accounts to a staggering $80 billion annual cost to the economy. And this cost is expected to double by 2050.

Why have we accepted such a low “occupancy” rate on our highways? Especially considering transportation is the second highest household expense in America, with $8,000 going towards owning a car. The transportation sector is the second largest source of carbon emissions in the U.S., accounting for 27% of total emissions. Once the numbers are crunched and we think about their implications on natural resources, it’s no wonder that an incredible number of ride and carsharing businesses have cropped up in the last five years, attempting to solve–and profit from–this major inefficiency.

Why have we accepted such a low ‘occupancy’ rate on our highways?



In 2008, my friend Logan Green and I saw major potential for college campuses to be an entry-point into promoting transportation innovation. We quickly conceived what would become Zimride, a social rideshare website that harnessed the social networks of existing college networks and Facebook profiles. The platform focused on facilitating 50 to 500 mile travel, making it easy for drivers to easily get paid for the extra seats in their cars. Passengers book seats online with a credit card just as they would for a trip by plane, bus, or train.



A few years later, and several thousands of rides shared, we came up with a few lessons on building transportation businesses that hinge on people’s experiences (like sharing a ride) over ownership (like buying a new car).

Build platforms that encourage community, trust, and credibility between peers. This is key for any collaborative consumption-based startup. The solution to transportation inefficiencies lies at the intersection of collaborative consumption and the social graph: Shifting transportation from ownership to access. My vision for the future of social transportation is one that places more value on information and community over a physical product. Move over multi-billion-dollar high-speed rail infrastructure and welcome social information-based solutions.