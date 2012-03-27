What Your Brand Can Learn From The Tug-Of-War Over Kony 2012

It’s hard to believe it was only a couple of weeks ago that the Kony 2012 phenomenon first broke. In that short time, the Kony film’s content and the motives behind the film’s creation have been dissected from all angles. Not only has there been a backlash, there’s been a backlash-against-the-backlash (and one nervous breakdown).

Editor’s Note Quick Kony 2012 review for people who just came back from space: The film, made by a social activist group known as Invisible Children, focuses on Ugandan rebel leader Joseph Kony and his Lord’s Resistance Army, reportedly responsible for many atrocities in the region. The film became an instant viral sensation–drawing 50 million views on YouTube in the first days after its release–and it launched a worldwide movement aimed at bringing the notorious Kony to justice.

The film is like a Rorshach test: People look at it and see different things, with some viewing it as a moving documentary, others seeing it as a rousing call to action, still others seeing it as a piece of manipulative exploitation, and so on. But I look at it and I see something else, something you probably wouldn’t expect to hear. In Kony 2012, I see the future of marketing.

Why do I see that? Probably because I’m both a marketer and a student of movements–which means I’m looking at Kony 2012 through an unusual bifocal lens (yes, I wear glasses). As a student of movements, I’ve become particularly immersed in the subject thanks to my new book, UpRising, which looks at the changing nature and power of movements in today’s world. And I have to say the Kony one is brilliant. Very well conceived and executed, powerful in its message, and extremely effective at rallying people to believe in an idea and take action to support that idea.

“We are constantly bombarded by Internet memes. They are like jets lining up in the distance at LAX. One lands and we can be sure another is on the way. But what is interesting about this is that it’s a meme with a meaningful purpose,” says Jim Haven, the founder of the ad agency Creature.

As a marketer, I can’t help wondering: What if brands could align themselves with ideas and movements as powerful as this one? That may sound like a far-fetched notion, or maybe even an inappropriate one. After all, movements are supposed to originate from the grassroots, and they’re supposed to take on worthy social or political causes, so what does any of that have to do with marketing?

“In the wake of the Great Recession, we’re seeing the limits of the profit motive as a motivator. The profit motive, to be sure, is a good thing–both morally and for efficiency. But it’s not the only thing. So more and more, we’re seeing the rise of the ‘purpose motive,’ the idea that the very best companies stand for something and contribute to the world,” Daniel Pink, author of Drive.

Marketing is about making people aware of brands–and beyond that, encouraging people to care about those brands. As we all know, marketers align themselves with popular entertainment (sponsoring shows with ads) and occasionally with forms of art. Marketers even sometimes get behind worthy causes by sponsoring charities. But movement marketing is relatively new, and just starting to take hold and grow. The idea is for a brand to discover an issue or idea that really matters to consumers, then help build a movement behind that idea.