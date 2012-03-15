advertisement
Give Microloans Through Kiva For Free, Courtesy Of LinkedIn’s Founder

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

Reid Hoffman, the founder of LinkedIn and a major venture capitalist, just made giving microloans to entrepreneurs in developing countries a whole lot easier. Anyone who wants to try microlending service Kiva can now give out $25 on the website without paying a thing, thanks to a $1 million loan from Hoffman. There are still over 11,000 free trials left.

