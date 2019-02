This ad will appear in the pre-kick time slot.

Hyundai says the spot was inspired by founding chairman, Chung Ju-Yung, who answered naysayers with the words: “Have you tried?” The ad features nearly 200 actual Hyundai employees, trained by a vocal coach, and doing a rendition of “Gonna Fly Now.” The spot was filmed at a Hyundai plant in Montgomery, Alalbama, which produces more than 300,000 Sonata and Elantra sedans each year.

Watch a behind the scenes video below.