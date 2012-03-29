The Secret Scandinavian Ingredient That Makes Their Tech Good For The World

As a venture capitalist, I naturally spend large amounts of time thinking about business and technology models and their evolution and propagation. I also happen to be interested in culture and history. In the course of my reflections, I noticed a curious trend among many technology businesses that either materialized directly out of the Scandinavian region or were created by entrepreneurs of Scandinavian origin that had had exposure to their cultures in a meaningful way, even if they no longer lived in the region.

This trend consisted of a particular flavor of tech innovation, what I call “equitable technologies.” These are technologies that level social, technological, and commercial playing fields by decentralizing control and redistributing it to individuals. The businesses built on this innovation were articulated in many forms and industries but at their core operated on these same principles of distributed decentralization.

The underlying technologies making up this trend all echoed some of the same spirit of the early Internet: they began (and aimed to stay) free of charge; they were universally accessible and shared; they were driven and built by the larger community; were easily improved upon; and they were deeply divisive to existing businesses and models, weakening entire traditional industries as they gained momentum.

The fact that this technology phenomenon seemed to manifest itself in Scandanavia is not a coincidence. Nordic innovators and inventors were culturally predisposed to develop such technologies:

The Nordic countries hold to an unwritten but deeply felt and practiced code called Janteloven or, in English, Jante law. This code, regardless of an individual citizen’s conscious adherence or acceptance of it, comprises a deep, omnipresent undercurrent of Nordic culture. The code prescribes egalitarianism, collectivism, homogeneity, and conformity as values to be protected and practiced by citizens. To subscribe to the notion of individual gain or individuality over the collective ethos; to consider oneself superior in any way; or to display any shard of elitism is abhorrent, undesirable, and unacceptable. You might say it’s pretty much the exact opposite of how we think as Americans.

Under Jante law, a Nobel Prize winner is expected to not think herself better or more valuable to society than the town mechanic.

Under Jante law, a Nobel Prize winner is expected to not think herself better or more valuable to society than the town mechanic, and the beautiful woman will likely be as truly modest and self-deprecating about her good looks as her homely cousin. Anyone who has spent any reasonable period of time in the Nordics will recognize this aspect of the Nordic character which usually reads as a charming humility and a reticence to accept compliments or take credit. This playing field leveling manifests in the Scandinavian welfare system where, in places like Denmark, university, pension, health care, parental leave, and social services are high quality, free, and the right of every citizen. (The price for such an idyllic society however, is that the entire social infrastructure is supported by cripplingly heavy taxation.)

The general culture and sociology that bubbles up from such deep rooted homogenous ideals has historically contributed to maintaining overall domestic and comparative international affluence, keeping crime low and neighborhoods safe, institutionalizing some progressive ideals, and encouraging a civil, predictable way of life. But it has also held desires like competition, comparison, and pursuit of success in check, while they run rampant in modern commercially, competitively oriented societies like the United States.