In The Battle Against Climate Change, Should We Engineer Humans Instead Of The Planet?

In the fight to keep Earth from rapidly warming, humanity is relying on three primary methods: market solutions like carbon taxes and emissions trading; behavioral solutions like convincing people to drive electric cars and eat less meat; and geoengineering solutions, which involve manipulating the environment. One proposed example involves dumping limestone into the sea to combat ocean acidity and increase carbon sequestration.

There’s a fourth method that has rarely, if ever, been discussed: engineering humans to become more effective at mitigating and adapting to climate change. In a new paper, professors from Oxford and New York University explore some of the ways that humans could be engineered.

This would involve giving people a drug to make them want to do things for the common good. The paper explains: “There is evidence that higher empathy levels correlate with stronger environmental behaviors and attitudes. Increasing altruism and empathy could also help increase people’s willingness to assist those who suffer from climate change. While altruism and empathy have large cultural components, there is evidence that they also have biological underpinnings.” Needless to say, there are ethical problems with changing the way people feel, though it could be argued that we already do this all the time with drugs that make people less depressed and anxious.

The researchers point out that in the U.S., women with lower cognitive ability are more likely to have children before age 18. If a drug existed to enhance cognition, maybe people would have fewer kids, and in turn there would be less of a burden on the environment in the future.

Smaller people need less food, less clothing (in terms of materials required for each item), and generally have a lighter ecological impact than larger people. Why not shrink humanity, then? The researchers speculate that we could use genetic engineering or hormone treatments to make sure the next generation is smaller than us. This is perhaps unfair to the future generation–assuming that not everyone gets the “smallness treatment,” there will be a tiny group of a humans and a larger group of humans who might be blamed unfairly for contributing to worsening climate change (or who might be huge bullies). The kids, of course, get no say in whether they are chosen to be one of the small people.

Livestock farming accounts for over half of the planet’s greenhouse emissions. Much like people who want to quit smoking use nicotine patches, people who want to lessen their climate impact by consuming less meat could use meat patches that make animals taste disgusting.

These are all climate mitigation techniques. Adaptation would require a different set of enhancements for humans. Anders Sandberg, one of the authors of the paper, tells Co.Exist in an email: “Thinking about possible strains on humans, temperature tolerance is an obvious enhancement that might be good. But I think water management may be the big thing. Climate change is likely to cause a lot of water stress in many places, making improved ability to economize water a very useful change. However, the big human need for water is for agriculture rather than drinking, so adapting crops to be low-irrigation might be more important.”