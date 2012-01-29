What Is Happening Here? Tuxedo Confessions Ad

But beyond that, it’s not clear what sort of message this print ad is intended to convey. Fortuitously timed to the release of mean wolves thriller, The Grey, this ad depicts a literal kind of she-wolf in the name of selling frocks.

Presumably meant to suggest some kind of kill or be killed fashion vibe, the Bosch-meets-Three Wolf Moon art direction is striking, but as branding messages go, it’s a bit of a howler.