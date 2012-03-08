Smallknot: Support Your Community With Your Hard-Earned Cash

If you’re the sort of person who likes to see the neighborhood flourish but doesn’t have the time or energy for starting businesses, here’s another possibility: lending out your money.

Smallknot is a mix between a crowdfunding site, like Kickstarter, and a microfinance service, such as Kiva. It connects local businesses that need cash with local people who want to see their community grow.

To use Smallknot, a restaurant or store posts the amount they are looking for, some information about themselves, and what they need the money for. In return, pledgers get special perks (a gift, or a free service), plus the full loan repayment.

Editor’s Note Egg’s owner, George Weld, wrote a piece about the importance of restaurants in changing the U.S. food system for Co.Exist a few months ago

The first business to use the site, which launched this week, is a Williamsburg restaurant called Egg. Egg wants to buy new furniture for its dining room, and is using Smallknot to ask for $10,000. To sweeten the proposition, it is offering recipe prints, cooking lessons, and free dinners. It promises to repay the loan within 15 months.

Smallknot is the creation of three friends, Jay Lee, Ben Rossen, and Jason Punzalan. Until last year, Rossen and Lee were lawyers on Wall Street, where they were more used to dealing in billion-dollar transactions. Now, they want to help businesses get access to the funding they need–something they say is still not easy following the recession.

“The market is still pretty bad for small businesses, despite the news that things are getting better,” says Rossen. “There are still a lot of businesses having trouble getting capital, and there are restricted industries that banks just won’t touch.”

Potentially, though, the site will offer more than just financing. It could be a good way for businesses and customers to connect with one another, enriching both. “One of the things we like about our platform is that it also provides a great way to connect and engage with customers directly,” Rossen adds.