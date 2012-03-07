To Succeed, Think Like A Startup About Social Innovation

Sid Espinosa is Microsoft’s director of corporate citizenship in Silicon Valley. He’s also a city councilman and the former mayor of Palo Alto. (In real life, not just on Foursquare.) As such, he’s got a great view of both the startup community and some of the more human concerns that come from running a city.

If companies that understand how to use technology to change policy are the ones that are going to have the most impact, then Espinosa says that the best way for social innovation to succeed is to treat it like a tech startup. The way to do this is to build in the idea of growth and scaling, and to understand your audience and the problem you’re trying to solve for them. Do that, and social innovation can be as successful as any Silicon Valley company out there.

This video is part of a series on prominent social innovators, convened by PwC during the 2011 Social Innovation Summit, discussing their work that we’ll be hosting here on Co.Exist.

