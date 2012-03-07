The Story Of Sushi: A Look At How That Raw Fish Ended Up On Your Plate

If you opt for cheap sushi from questionable sources, you may be contributing to overfishing, bycatch (a practice where untargeted fish are accidentally caught), and the general exhaustion of the ocean’s seafood resources. In other words, you’re increasing the likelihood that sushi won’t be available at all in the decades to come. According to this video–made entirely with handmade miniatures–there’s a way to make sure our sushi supply is stable for a long time to come: start protecting fish today.

It doesn’t promote the restaurant outright (except that little bit at the end), but the video was created by Bamboo Sushi, a Portland, Oregon, restaurant that bills itself as the “first certified, sustainable sushi restaurant in the world,” with certification from the Marine Stewardship Council. Bamboo Sushi was the driving force behind the Summit Series’ successful plan to create a new marine reserve in the Caribbean.

If you don’t live near a similarly enlightened sushi restaurant, consider asking a few questions about sourcing, or at least bring along a copy of the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch Pocket Guide. You can get the app here.