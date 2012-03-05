advertisement
The Fastest Robot On Earth

By Morgan Clendaniel1 minute Read

Meet the Cheetah, a new robot from DARPA that just set the land speed record for a robot, running at speeds of 18 miles per hour. Get a good look, as it’s what’s going to be chasing you when they come to eliminate us:

