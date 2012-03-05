Social Innovation Through Job Creation

Andrew Yang is the CEO and President of Venture for America, an organization that’s trying to do for entrepreneurship what Teach for America did for education by putting young college graduate into startups in underserved cities (like Providence or New Orleans) for two years. The students bring expertise and an infusion of talent to struggling cities, while getting the experience of working hands on in an actual business.

Yang’s definition of social innovation is very simple: does it create jobs?

This video is part of a series on prominent social innovators, convened by PwC during the 2011 Social Innovation Summit and discussing their work that we’ll be hosting here on Co.Exist.

Here’s a little preview of everyone who will be featured.