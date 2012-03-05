A Lego Space Shuttle Memorial Takes To The Stratosphere

NASA’s space shuttle may be up on blocks , but its spirit of intrepid innovation lives on. One man in Germany–unable to bear the thought of the skies bereft of the shuttle’s wings–took matters into his own hands.

Using a helium-filled balloon, a hi-def camera, and the Lego Space Shuttle set, he launched his own shuttle mission more than 20 miles into the air (he needed some help from German air traffic control). Throw an indie rock soundtrack over it, and you have a moving last ride for one of the greatest symbols of humanity’s ability to reach for the impossible, as well as a pretty clear message that despite the Shuttle’s disappearance, we’re not done yet.