Kitchain: A Modular Kitchen For Big Communal Meals

Check out Kitchain, a modular kitchen system for communal meals. Kitchain is made up of several different units, each with its own function, which can be linked to create a cooking and dining area for groups of any size. There are units for range-top cooking and for grilling, each complete with a toolkit of cookware and utensils. There’s also a bar, a mini-market, a cash register, and a cleaning-up station. You just pick the elements you want, link them together with dining tables, and enjoy one of humanity’s most longstanding traditions: sharing a meal with friends old and new.

Kitchain, designed by Benedetta Maxia and António Louro, was originally created for the Belluard Bollwerk festival in 2011. This month it was set up at the Artefact arts festival in Leuven, Belgium, where it seems to have been a hit. It’s not for sale, but you can reserve it for your own event through the project’s website. The Kitchain crew will come and cook for you or you can ask them to set it up in “DIY” mode so people can prepare their own food.

Bon appétit!