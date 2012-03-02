The Illuminator: The Occupy Wall Street Bat Signal Returns With A Batmobile

Occupy Wall Street might have gone mostly dormant for the winter, but some of the agitators behind the movement’s biggest actions still have a few tricks up their sleeve. The next one, rolling out tomorrow, is on wheels, armed with a periscope, and aimed to delight.

Call it the evolution of the Occupy Bat Signal, the amazing projections that lit up the side of a New York skyscraper as OWS protesters streamed over the Brooklyn Bridge and engaged in call-and-response chants with the glowing messages last November. The Illuminator is a specially modified van designed to replicate some of the awe that the light projections inspired, but made available anywhere, anytime.

Mark Read, the activist/artist behind the Bat Signal, calls the Illuminator a full-service information disseminating vehicle, and he’s pretty proud of it. By contrast, the Bat Signal involved a static projector stuck out of an apartment window.

“The van is super fucking cool, technically and aesthetically,” he says. “There’s a periscoping platform which tilts 45 degrees and swivels 360 degrees and emerges out of a cut hatch in the roof of the van, all of which required some real engineering.”

“We had to buy a 1,500-watt inverter and a huge deep-cell marine battery in order to power the projector because it draws 1,000 watts,” he says. “Essentially, we had to reconfigure the entire electrical system of the van. Christopher Hackett, the founder of The Madagascar Institute–which has a 15-year history of doing DIY, dangerous art spectacles–took the lead on all that.”

So the projector can pop out, aim where it’s needed, and repeat the Bat Signal experience. But it’s also designed to be a street front presence at protests, kind of like a media kiosk, complete with fold-out bookcases for OWS materials.

“The bookshelves are amazing. They were designed and built by Gaylen Hamilton, also of Madagascar Institute. It’s hard to describe, but the van has what you call “barn doors” on the passenger side. These open up, and the one on the left lies flat against the van and has a set of hinged shelves, so that the shelves kind of unfurl across the length of the van. The one on the right has magazine racks. It really is a mobile infoshop. We built the whole thing at Serett Metalworks, Josh Young’s shop in Gowanus.”