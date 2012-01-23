Newt Gingrich All About That Cash Money In Latest Gregory Brothers Clip

How is Newt Gingrich celebrating his surprise victory in the South Carolina primary over the weekend? Getting mocked by The Gregory Brothers in their latest installment of Songify the News, of course.

If that last sentence doesn’t make any sense, here’s a quick refresher. Autotune the News was an ongoing series made by comic collective The Gregory Brothers, supplementing slightly doctored news footage with the vocal effect T-Pain made famous, and setting it all to song. The most famous of these clips, Bed Intruder, has been viewed on YouTube nearly 100 million times. After the December introduction of The Gregory Brothers’ Songify app, however, the series has a new title.

The latest Songify installment, “Get Money, Turn Gay,” starts with a cameo from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who knows all about creating short videos through working with his collaborative production company, HitRecord. Gordon-Levitt adds some sweet guitar licks to the slow-jammed proceedings, over a clip of performance artist/political activist Vermin Supreme attempting to, well, turn fringe candidate Terry Randall gay.

The first half of the video would be funny even without Songification, but the second half, which centers around Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, leans heavily on the Gregory Brothers’ tried and true tricks for laughs. If you already had a hard time taking seriously Gingrich’s plan to turn high school students into janitors, just wait until you see this.