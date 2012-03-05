3 Lessons On The Wrong Ways To Use Social Media To Create Change

Almost 15 years after Moveon.org first started flooding inboxes, online organizers and movement entrepreneurs are aging past their click here, click there, click everywhere adolescence. Organizations aiming to mobilize people to take online action are becoming wise, intentional, and strategic about the limitations of Internet-based interventions in creating deep, long-lasting social change. What is interesting–and perhaps might be intuitive to all those technophobes out there–is this: Many of the online innovators with the biggest megaphones these days are shouting: Social media isn’t the answer. Or at least not the only one.

Here are three key lessons about how not to get caught up in social media hype and instead focus on real change, according to some of the field’s most looked-to leaders:

If anyone was going to be an online evangelist, it would be Jeremy Heimans, the founder of Purpose, an organization that “creates 21st century movements.” And yet, Heimans, the guy behind phenomena like Avaaz, the world’s largest online political movement with more than 13 million members operating in 14 languages, attests that many of the smartest social media campaigns today utilize what many would consider old school technology: “Focus on the banal, low tech stuff,” he told audiences at a keynote during Social Media Week.

In other words, look away from the shiny, newness of the next, big thing (ahem, Pinterest) and focus on platforms that the widest range of people will actually respond to now. Consider, for example, India–one of the countries where Purpose is developing an anti-poverty initiative; the Internet saturation stands at only about 8%, and yet 75% of citizens have a mobile phone. Any campaign that uses anything but very simple mobile apps is potentially alienating 92% of the country’s billion citizens.

This doesn’t mean that online organizers shouldn’t pay attention to the various platforms coming down the pipeline, but they should restrain themselves from jumping on any digital bandwagons before they become ubiquitous among the community they hope to mobilize.

What does it take to train citizens to resist repressive regimes in Burma, heal suffering during the after-effects of disaster in Haiti, or facilitate post-conflict resilience in Iraq? Emily Jacobi, co-founder of Digital Democracy, has undertaken all of these challenges and more, and she believes it takes digital literacy and mobile phones, but also a deep respect for the wisdom of citizens on the ground. Her picture of success, in fact, is obliteration: “I want to become unnecessary … for local leaders to take over the strategy and implementation of organizing, online and off.”

Organizing has always been a profoundly local art; tech savvy movement builders have to avoid seeing their success as a science. Catalyzing real change requires the alchemical transformation of the in-person experience and the scaling power of online engagement.