Leap For Loaves: A One-Day App To Make Leap Day Worthwhile

Today, as you may have noticed, is not the first day of March. Due to various vagaries in the speed of the rotation of the earth around the sun, we’ve been granted an extra day this year to do with whatever we will. Besides a visit from Leap Day Williams , you might consider using these extra 24 hours to give back a little, and also work your calves. (They could use it, it’s been a long winter.)

To do so, check out the 24-hour app Leap for Loaves from digital agency space150, which uses your phone’s accelerometer to measure how high you can jump and then takes the total jumps of all of its users and will donate that many dollars to Second Harvest Heartland, an organization that fights hunger in the upper Midwest.

To make it work, just visit Leaps for Loaves on a mobile device and then start jumping. The site is counting up people’s leap heights in real time so you can see how well you’re doing. You might want to warn your downstairs neighbors.

This single-serving mobile app will only be around for one day, so you’ll have to get all your leaping in before February turns to March. (That’s at midnight tonight, FYI.) To inspire you, here’s a video of some of the space150 folks testing the app. As they write on the site, “We have an extra day this year. Put yours to good use.” And, like I said, it’s also great for your calves.