How Can Large Corporations Incorporate Social Innovation?

Robert Wolcott is a professor of innovation management strategy at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management. In other words, he studies how companies innovate. Wolcott specifically focuses on large companies, places where innovation and creative thinking can get lost in bureaucracy and complacency.

How can these companies do more to instill the values of social innovation–which Wolcott defines as “seeking the mission and pursuing meaningful change that ultimately, hopefully creates prosperity for everyone”? It comes from the top: There’s a small chance new projects that come out of large corporations might add some social value, he says, but if there are instructions from management that employees must bake in social good to new initiatives, they will find a way. People only think about what’s in front of them, unless they’re told otherwise, so change needs to come from above.

This video is part of a series on prominent social innovators, convened by PwC during the 2011 Social Innovation Summit and discussing their work that we’ll be hosting here on Co.Exist.

