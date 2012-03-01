F/00d: A Grotesque Exploration Of Our 24-Hour Consumption Cycle

It may have started with the TV dinners. Those trays of food made it acceptable for people to eschew the social aspects and stuff their faces alone. The 24-hour consumption cycle, where we gorge ourselves with food at all hours (with or without company), is just one glaring problem in a food system that leaves far too many people fat and sick .

London-based photographer Alex Moore has managed to personify the ugliness of the developed world’s food consumption habits with F/00d, a series of photographs that look at both the “Eaters” and the “Eaten.” Photos from the Eaters series can be found in the slideshow above.

“The idea is that this is a visual response to some of the issues that surround the modern food system on a global scale,” explains Moore. “I use quite a lot of digital manipulation [in the pictures] to talk about the personal and physical health of the consumer, but also the health of the globe in general.” Moore’s photos in the “Eaters” series are tweaked so that the subjects–all of whom are scarfing down unhealthy foods by themselves (or with others in a movie theater, in one case)–look sickly.

“The pattern of mealtimes, the ritual of sitting down and making food part of family life is getting thinner and thinner,” he says. We, however, are doing the opposite.

Moore’s photos will be on display in London this fall.