The Lorax Speaks For The Mazdas

In what surely is a soon-to-be-renounced synergistic advertisement, the new Lorax movie has put out a synergistic ad campaign in which the Lorax–Dr. Seuss’s legendary environmental activist creature–endorses the new Mazda CX-5 SUV. The ad, which claims that the car has received the Truffula Tree Seal of Approval, is below. Please note, the real Truffula Trees absolutely did not endorse this car: