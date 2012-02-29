Creating A Marketplace For Social Innovation

Meg Garlinghouse heads up an initiative at LinkedIn for Good, which Co.Exist wrote about in December. While LinkedIn’s 135 million members use it simply as a networking and job-seeking tool, LinkedIn For Good is working to add a new use case: volunteering.

Now, LinkedIn members can add information to their profiles that makes it clear that they are suited for and interested in volunteer assignments, as well as note the work they’ve done toward social good. By combining the standard language of work and business with the language of doing good, the program can help put social innovation on equal footing with other metrics of personal success.

This video is part of a series on prominent social innovators, convened by PwC during the 2011 Social Innovation Summit and discussing their work that we’ll be hosting here on Co.Exist.

Here’s a little preview of everyone who will be featured.