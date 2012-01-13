Who Knew The Google Maps Blue Dot Likes to Bowl?

VB&P’s first work for Google, the video airing on Google’s YouTube channel finds the ball—a surprisingly endearing character—navigating a labyrinth to reach its destination, introducing viewers to the many benefits of Google Maps’ ever expanding suite of products along the way.

Built by VB&P and 1stAveMachine, the complex labyrinth is in the form of a huge square housed in a gyroscope, making it possible for two players standing on either side to move the ball by tilting the contraption. As the ball is guided by Google Maps through the elaborate cityscape on the top surface of the labyrinth, it stops to visit and rate the eateries Café Habana and Burger Joint before perusing a mall directory and dropping by Rudy’s Barbershop. Later on, the ball continues to benefit from the use of Google Maps when it is signaled to turn left at Clinton to avoid a traffic jam. And after a fun and hassle-free trip, the ball enters Brooklyn Bowl to meet friends and expertly rolls itself down a lane for a strike.

At the end of the video, which is neat enough to warrant repeat viewings, viewers are directed to go to maps.google.com/starthere—VB&P worked with digital production company B-Reel to build an site—for a more in-depth tutorial on all the features Google Maps has to offer and a video promoting a new Google Maps game that will debut on Google+ next month.