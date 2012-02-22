Fostering The Next Generation Of Social Entrepreneurs Through Service

Robert Fogarty was a hotshot when he graduated from college. Full of talent and energy he headed across the country to New York where he landed a Wall Street job at high pay. Though Fogarty was doing well and his wallet was full, he wasn’t finding the kind of engagement and satisfaction he wanted.

Moved by the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and intrigued by the innovative rebuilding going on in its aftermath, Fogarty quit his job, packed his bags and struck out for New Orleans in 2007. He signed on to become an AmeriCorps VISTA member, trading his $80,000 paycheck for $10,000, an education award, and housing.

But Fogarty didn’t abandon his drive or ambition or his desire to be in the fast lane. He just changed lanes.

As a full-time VISTA serving through the New Orleans Mayor’s office, Fogarty recruited and placed hundreds of volunteers to help meet an array of community needs. One of his assignments was to assist in the evacuation of 18,000 residents before Hurricane Gustav, the largest hurricane evacuation in U.S. history.

Through lessons learned from that experience, Fogarty envisioned a new approach for city-assisted evacuation plans. The entrepreneurial spirit that had originally taken Robert to New York and a high flying corporate life took over. He saw a need and a solution and he jumped into action.

Fogarty created Evacuteer, a nonprofit that recruits, trains, and manages people who volunteer to help in evacuations (evacuteers). Evacuteer assists with city’s public evacuation plan, and is designed to move 25,000 to 30,000 New Orleanians without cars in the case of a mandatory evacuation, an innovation that has the potential to save thousands of lives.

Moved by the need and inspired by the opportunity, many stayed in the Gulf Region–bringing energy, entrepreneurial spirit, idealism, and new talent to the rebuilding effort.

