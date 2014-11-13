Visualizing Health And Well-Being Around The World

Attitudes towards health and well-being differ widely across the planet. Americans have a tendency to downplay the importance of community compared to other countries. Other countries (like Japan) also place a higher importance on the ways that having a good job impacts health.

Philips recently undertook the massive project of quantifying theses attitudes in a report (PDF) based on survey results of almost 40,000 people across 31 countries.

There is a comprehensive analysis of the results, of course, but Philips also laid out the data in a handy visualization. Here, we can see the varying attitudes about how physical health, mental health, weight, stress, community, and more can affect overall health. Most cities surveyed place a fairly high importance on all of these factors, so the shading differences are hard to spot. But scrolling over individual color blocks offers details. For example, 88% of New Yorkers surveyed believe that cost of living is important, while 76% of Amsterdam residents believe the same thing.

Other survey questions are easier to visualize. In this image, we can see that New Yorkers are more concerned about everything–cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, AIDS–than their counterparts around the world. Tokyo residents aren’t concerned about much beyond declining vision (at least out of the options given to them in this survey).

New Yorkers are also, of course, some of the most stressed city denizens around the world, with 21% of residents reporting that they’re very stressed. Abu Dhabi residents claim that they’re virtually stress-free–2% of residents say they’re very stressed, and 60% say they’re not stressed at all. Just 1% of Jakarta residents report being very stressed.

There is some good news on a global scale: 87% are satisfied by relationships with family and friends, and 80% are satisfied with the health of their families. These personal relationships are rated in the survey as being some of the biggest drivers of health and well-being.

But not everyone is confident that medical technology will keep them living to a ripe old age. Most respondents don’t believe that they will live longer than their parents, either. And the majority of respondents aren’t too excited about the promise of new health-related gadgets.