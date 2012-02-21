The Number One Question For Social Entrepreneurs: Funding

Lots of people want to start businesses that are intended to have a social benefit but good intentions are not enough–it is vital for any social initiative to be underpinned by sound business sense and practices.

Editor’s Note This is an excerpt from Jones’s Who Cares Wins: Why Good Business Is Better Business, which you can buy here. Read another excerpt, on the generation gap in how business people think about social responsibility, here.

One of the issues, in my view, that has faced the not-for-profit sector in the past is that although their intentions were usually exemplary, their execution was not. It is critical for the businesses and operations to be run just as professionally as in the for-profit sector; not only will this help them achieve so much more, but it will also help them avoid one of the biggest criticisms aimed at NGOs–that of waste and not enough of the funds and activities actually reaching those who need them. For example, before he founded Pencils of Promise, Adam Braun spent almost four years learning how to run a successful business and studying how the world of NGOs works.

Another issue is that, at the beginning, an organization is reliant on volunteers. Braun offers an interesting lesson on how to work with volunteers effectively. He says: “I think it’s a big mistake for a nonprofit to assume that someone who is volunteering for you doesn’t owe you something as well,” he says. He adds: “The reality is that they’re still occupying your time and your energy and you need to treat them like staff and employees, even if they are volunteers. That is something that it took me probably a year and a half to get to because I was just so thankful that people believed in it early on.”

One of the biggest criticisms aimed at NGOs is that not enough of the funds and activities actually reach those who need them.

New socially oriented businesses should also be very careful about how the company is registered and set up in the first place. There are myriad schemes and government policies, specific to the country of registration, for social businesses that should be explored early on to avoid problems later.

But the number one question for people hoping to create a social business is how to fund it until it becomes sustainable. There are more questions than answers in this context. While lots of aspiring social entrepreneurs have great plans for their business once it is off the ground, few seem able to describe clearly how they are actually going to fund it until such time that it funds itself.

Duncan Goose from One agrees that seeking funding for a not-for-profit business is very difficult, but he sees an alternative: “Private equity people ask: ‘What’s my return? If I’m going to sink a few million into this, what do I get back?’ … Or you go to a philanthropist or big charity donor and say, ‘Give us your money and we’ll effect change.'” Goose believes there is scope for something in between. He says: “If you could get people to make a side step, that’s really where you’ll affect the future.”

Few social entrepreneurs seem able to describe clearly how they are actually going to fund their project until such time that it funds itself.

In September 2010, the Italian business Vita Non Profit Content Company became the first European joint stock company that (by statute) reinvests all its dividends back into the company, to be listed on the stock market. The stock market in question is the Alternative Investment Market (AIM), London, an international market for small to medium-sized companies.