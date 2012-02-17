The Difficulties In Measuring Successful Social Innovation

Shannon Schuyler is the managing director of corporate responsibility at PwC. As accountants PwC are, of course, obsessed with measurements. Schuyler and her team work on looking at the underlying metrics of their social innovation projects to try to measure true success. Given how long some ideas take to affect the problem they’re trying to solve, this can be difficult, but a real solution could be groundbreaking.

