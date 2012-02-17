The Venture Capital Perspective On Social Innovation

William Rosenzweig is a partner at Physic Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in “exceptional science-based consumer-directed companies focused on health and sustainability.” That is: businesses that do good and make cash. Included in its portfolio are two companies we cover here frequently on Co.Exist: GoodGuide and Recyclebank .

As a VC focused on sustainability, Rosenzweig sees more and more companies working to embed social innovation into their models, and more people deciding to take the for-profit route to problem solving. The question then becomes: How do you measure the success of the social aspect separate from simply the bottom line of the company?

This video is part of a series on prominent social innovators, convened by PwC during the 2011 Social Innovation Summit, discussing their work that we’ll be hosting here on Co.Exist.

Here’s a little preview of everyone who will be featured.