No Kissing. Just Push Hard And Fast. Vinnie Jones’ Life-Saving Advice

There are times in life when being tough comes in handy. Saving a heart-attack victim is one of them.

The British Heart Foundation and agency Grey London enlisted Snatch heavy Vinnie Jones for a new spot that urges viewers to forget about mouth-to-mouth and focus on hands-only CPR. In the spot, Jones reminds us that kissing is for the missus and instructs us to “push hard and fast to ‘Stayin’ Alive’” when confronted with a geezer who has collapsed in front of you.

The Heart Foundation’s message here is that the hands-only CPR method, not sharing breath, is the best way for civilians to administer CPR.