Apple Opens Up To Independent Factory Inspections

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

Beleaguered by criticism of its supply chain, Apple has decided to open up its factories to independent inspection by the Fair Labor Association. The organization will visit the suppliers–including Foxconn–that build 90% of all Apple products.

