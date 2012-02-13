Plunge: A Look At How Climate Change Will One Day Ravage London

Every day that the planet continues to rely on coal plants, gasoline, and other greenhouse gas-spewing things, the effects of climate change become more inevitable. And while we know that the sea level rise from out of control climate change won’t be pleasant, it’s hard to really envision the places we know and love underwater.

Plunge, a project from artist Michael Pinsky, features blue LED lights placed around prominent central London monuments, with each light marking the sea level 1,000 years from now (92 feet above sea level using a “business as usual” scenario). Remember: this kind of rapid sea-level rise could happen sooner. We just don’t know.

All of Pinsky’s LED-ringed monuments–and his vision of a waterlogged London–can be seen in the slide show above.