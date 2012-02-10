advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Tesla Unveils Model X Electric Car

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

Last night, Tesla unveiled the Model X–the third in its series of electric cars after the Roadster and the Model S. The vehicle, described by Tesla as a mix between an SUV and a minivan, will cost in the range of $55,000 to $75,000 when it’s released late next year. That’s the price you pay for falcon wing doors.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life