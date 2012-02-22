advertisement
5 New NASA Technologies That Are Now Making Your Life Better

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

NASA is so much more than an agency that flings humans into space. That memory foam you sleep on? It comes from NASA technology. The aircraft anti-icing systems that allow you to fly around in the winter? That comes from NASA, too. Every year, NASA puts out a report (PDF) highlighting some of the most exciting recent spin-off technologies. Check out our favorite new NASA-inspired tech that could make your life better in the slide show above.

