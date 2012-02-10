EBay’s Take On The Business Of Social Innovation

Caitlin Bristol is the manager of eBay Green , the company’s venture to get people to use its service to buy more sustainable products.

Bristol believes that business can be an engine for impact and value change–and that businesses do better when they’re acting in this way. For instance, eBay’s partnership with Patagonia to sell used clothes instead of buying new ones serves to both increase the bottom line while also limiting waste. The real question then becomes: How are you measuring what impact your business is having, and if it’s doing enough?

This video is part of a series on prominent social innovators, convened by PwC during the 2011 Social Innovation Summit discussing their work that we’ll be hosting here on Co.Exist.

