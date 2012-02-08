Donors Choose CEO Charles Best On Social Innovation In Education

The gap between the budgets of wealthy schools and less well off schools can be vast. DonorsChoose.org allows teachers to make requests for materials and have others fund those purchases.

In this video, from a video series convened by PwC at the 2011 Social Innovation Summit, DonorsChoose.org’s founder Charles Best talks about transforming the work of an educational charity by using data, technology, and crowdsourcing to both measure and amplify his organization’s programs.

This is the first video in a series of prominent social innovators discussing their work that we’ll be hosting here on Co.Exist. Here’s a little preview. You can also read our story about the DonorsChoose.org hacking event that Best refers to in the video here.