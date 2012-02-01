advertisement
Californians Can Now Opt Out Of Smart Meter Use, For A Fee

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

As a response to residents who don’t want potentially energy-saving smart meters installed because of health concerns, the California Public Utilities Commission this week gave customers the right to opt-out from smart meter installations (and stick with their traditional power meters)–for the price of $75 plus $10 each month. Dragging your feet on progress isn’t always cheap.

