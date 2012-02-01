To Increase Sustainable Consumption, Show People What’s In It For Them

This year at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, the concept of sustainable consumption took center stage. In partnership with Accenture, the WEF just released its report, “ More With Less ,” which accurately pinpoints the systemic triggers, barriers and urgent need for action inherent in this necessary transition.

At face value, sustainable consumption seems counterintuitive to growth, but the report identifies the extraordinary competitive and economic opportunities for businesses, whether catalyzed by resource scarcity, population growth, the burgeoning middle class, or changing consumer values. An area where there is still work to do, however, is the “how.” Namely, how to better define and ingrain the value proposition sustainable consumption brings to consumers, and spur broader systemic change and adoption.

Companies recognize sustainable consumption is not only necessary, it’s also an opportunity for innovation and strategic growth.

The good news is that there are ripples of profound innovation coming from the private sector, as companies recognize sustainable consumption is not only necessary given the finite resources available on our planet. More importantly, it’s an opportunity for innovation and strategic growth. Companies are starting to figure out that the answer to “how” can also mean money.

Changing consumer behavior is one of the single, largest opportunities to answer the question of “how,” and to make a positive environmental (and economic) impact. The WEF report states, “When combined, the top 50 consumer goods and retail companies have a carbon footprint … equivalent to the combined footprint of Germany and France. If the industry was a country it would be ranked the sixth-largest emitter in the world.”

As companies become increasingly aware of the footprint derived from product use, they must work to shift consumer behavior towards sustainability, a movement that will involve incorporating a citizen-centric, well-being-focused set of values. Case in point: Unilever attributes two-thirds of its greenhouse gas emissions and about half of its water footprint to consumer use. To address this impact, the company developed its groundbreaking Sustainable Living Plan, which outlines 50 concrete commitments to improve the daily lives of customers, reduce the impact of its products on the environment, and promote business growth by 2020.

The market for these strategies is there. Early on in his tenure, GE CEO Jeff Immelt recognized the high-growth potential of the energy efficiency and energy alternatives markets, launching Ecomagination five years ago as a business strategy to “create new value for customers, investors, and society by solving energy, efficiency, and water challenges.” Although skeptics initially wrote off the initiative as a marketing campaign, it has had a significant cultural, environmental, and economic impact. In its 2010 annual report, GE reports Ecomagination helped generate a 22% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, a 30% reduction in water use, and $130 million in energy efficiency savings.

There’s this theory that you have to pick one: economics or environmental performance. That’s nonsense. Innovation is the way you can have both.

Reducing environmental impact didn’t stifle GE’s business growth, as Ecomagination generated $18 billion in revenue in 2010. Over the next five years, GE predicts that the Ecomagination products’ revenue will grow at twice the rate of total company revenues. To put an exclamation on the point, Mark Vachon, vice president of GE Ecomagination, recently said, “There’s this theory that you have to pick one: economics or environmental performance. That’s nonsense. Innovation is the way you can have both.”