Five Lessons About Cooperation From The Creation Of A National Volunteer Database

In business, we often use the language of competition or warfare to describe our company’s next move. Companies must “beat,” “destroy,” “out innovate,” and “vanquish” the next business to reach their own pinnacle of success. While the words change a bit, often this same paradigm of competition finds its way into the not-for-profit lexicon as well. Although we rhetorically support collaboration, we too frequently find ourselves thinking about the “competition” and how we can “win.”

That thinking forgets that some of the best success stories are the stories of symbiotic collaboration or “coopetition;” recognizing that rising tides lift all the boats (see Intel and Microsoft, Zynga and Facebook, and even Ford’s advocacy for bailouts of GM and Chrysler because they were important to the automotive industry ecosystem).

Three years ago a consortium of technologists, political activists, and nonprofit and corporate leaders came together to create AllforGood.org. The idea was to aggregate the nation’s (and ultimately the world’s) volunteer and service listings into one open online database that could be accessed by organizations and individuals. These visionaries set out to build the “Google” of volunteer listings wishing to make this new technology and database available to other entities so other groups, too, could build their own portals using the most comprehensive set of data.

The idea was challenging because it meant competitors would have to cooperate. Some proprietary data would be shared with the collective for a greater good, and information that had been the domain of one entity would be available to many. The thinking then, and now, is that the benefits outweighed the cost. Organizations in need of help would get more help, volunteers would have more choice, and the information would be available in many more places inspiring and aiding more people to serve.

Today, three years later, AFG is one of the largest online volunteer databases in the world relied upon by the White House, a wide range of nonprofits and corporations to source volunteers. Along the way lessons were learned about breaking molds and seeing cooperation differently. They include: