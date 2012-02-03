A New Company Bonus Plan: Reduce Your Footprint, Earn $100

The idea of rationing personal carbon emissions as part of a national or regional trading system may not have taken off the way some people hoped a few years ago.

But a project based in the U.K. is proving that capping carbon can be effective–if not for actually cutting emissions directly, then at least for engaging employees on sustainability, and driving wider organizational goals.

The scheme, set up in 2007 by an engineering consultancy called WSP, has signed up 2,200 members in the last few years, and is now available to employees at 15 companies, nonprofits, and government agencies.

It works as follows: Staff voluntarily agree to a personal carbon limit–for example, on their travel to and from work, and their energy use at home. They enter their monthly output to a website, which calculates their ongoing totals, and suggests ways to reduce emissions. If employees go over their limit, then nothing happens; there is no penalty. But if they come in under, they get an annual bonus in their paycheck.

David Symons, director the environmental practice at the 9,000-employee firm, says the idea is not to so much to enforce a strict carbon regime. The target, which varies by country, is generous compared to national averages. The average Brit emits about 2.75 tonnes of CO2 a year; the WSP target is 4.4 tonnes this year.

Rather, he says, the idea is to get people thinking about sustainability issues in a relatively fun, interactive way.

“We’ve found that this a good way to increase staff understanding and awareness of environmental issues, and that it does it in a subtle way, rather than it being a formal training course,” says Symons.