Forget The Fridge: Using Chemistry And Nature To Store Food

The refrigerator is a paragon of modern convenience. A magic box that keeps your food so cold it doesn’t spoil. It’s a miracle. But it’s the kind of miracle that can make us a little lazy. You get home from the store and just throw everything in the fridge. But, in fact, many foods aren’t so happy sitting in the ice box, and would be tastier and last longer if stored on the counter. More importantly, nature has given us some helpful tips on how to get the most quality from our foods, if only we would listen.

That’s the object of Save Food From the Refrigerator by the artist Jihyun Ryou. Instead of a deep chill, the project finds ways to store foods to make them keep the longest, often in symbiosis with other produce. Ryou has been working on the project for a while, but it’s recently on view again, with some new additions.

About the project, Ryou says: “Through the research into the current situation of food preservation, I’ve learned that we hand over the responsibility of taking care of food to the technology, the refrigerator. We don’t observe the food any more and we don’t understand how to treat it.”

Click through the slideshow above to see some of the ingenious devices and combinations, like a way to keep apples and potatoes happy together or to easily determine whether or not your eggs are still fresh.