The Huge Promise Of Tiny Gains In Efficiency

You might think the case for energy efficiency has been well made by now. After all, people have been talking for years about how relatively simple actions in buildings–climate controls, new windows and doors, better boilers–can produce dramatic results, and are effectively self-financing.

A 2009 McKinsey study found that efficiency measures across the U.S. economy could reduce energy consumption 23% by 2020, saving $1.2 trillion. And it said the residential sector could account for 35% of that, including both homes themselves, and the appliances and devices within them.

The problem, as McKinsey pointed out, is that those potential savings are scattered among thousands of different sites; it is hard to measure and verify savings; and you need to invest capital up front–an estimated $520 billion to achieve the $1.2 trillion bounty.

Those obstacles are the point of two new studies on energy efficiency. The first aims to dispel some of the uncertainty around energy-efficiency investments, with the hope of attracting private lenders into the market. The second lays out an alternative financing method– “on-bill financing,” which could help catalyze efficiency investments at a house-to-house level.

The first report was commissioned by Deutsche Bank Americas Foundation, the charitable wing of the German bank, and Living Cities, a nonprofit alliance. It looked at 231 projects at multi-family buildings in New York, comparing their pre- and post-project energy use, and the estimates made by auditors before the work was carried out.

Cary Hirschstein, principal at HR&R Advisors, one of two consultancies that carried out the study, says a lack of certainty about energy savings has discouraged private lenders from making retrofit loans, despite the general understanding that the work delivers results.

Despite three decades in investing in energy efficiency, there was really no comprehensive analysis of efficiency savings projections.

